Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden bounce

The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.99 points, or 0.48%, to 13,522.24, boosted by a jump in shares of technology heavyweights Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc ahead of their earnings reports in the coming weeks. It follows Netflix Inc's blowout results on Wednesday that revitalized the "stay-at-home" beneficiaries, adding $262 billion in overall market capitalization to the FAANG group of stocks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:05 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden bounce
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recovery.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dipped to 900,000 last week, but still remained stubbornly high as the COVID-19 pandemic tears through the nation, raising the risk that the economy shed jobs for a second straight month in January. "It's still the realization that the disappointment in the employment is not going away anytime soon and that we're not out of the woods from the economic point of view," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.14 points, or 0.05%, to 31,173.24 and the S&P 500 gained 1.89 points, or 0.05%, to 3,853.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.99 points, or 0.48%, to 13,522.24, boosted by a jump in shares of technology heavyweights Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc ahead of their earnings reports in the coming weeks.

It follows Netflix Inc's blowout results on Wednesday that revitalized the "stay-at-home" beneficiaries, adding $262 billion in overall market capitalization to the FAANG group of stocks. In a reversal of the trend earlier this month, the Russell 1000 growth index, which includes mega-cap technology stocks, is far outperforming the Russell 1000 value index this week.

"Investors are going to realize that technology names are still where a lot of impressive earnings growth is coming from and those shares could hold up well because they've underperformed for the last couple of months," Detrick added. President Joe Biden is expected to launch an array of initiatives during his initial days in office, including ramping up testing and vaccine rollouts.

Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday and Republicans in the Congress signaled a willingness to work on Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that would enhance jobless benefits and provide direct checks to households. Communication services, consumer discretionary and technology were the only S&P sectors in green.

Energy, financial and industrial stocks, which have helped the S&P 500 rally 14% since the Nov. 3 presidential election, fell between 0.7% and 2.6%. With valuations near a 20-year high, corporate results could present an important test of whether the stock market rally has run ahead of fundamentals.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to rise by 24% in 2021 after falling 15% in 2020, as per Refinitiv data as of Jan. 15. United Airlines Holdings Inc dropped 7% after posting a fourth straight quarterly loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said it aims to cut about $2 billion of annual costs through 2023.

Ford Motor Co jumped 9% extending gains for a second straight day after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the U.S. automaker's stock. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.6-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 270 new highs and eight new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Argentine president receives Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received an injection of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, a day after the countrys health regulator approved the Russian-made vaccine for use among those aged 60 and older.In a tweet, Fern...

Gujarat reports just 1 COVID-19 death, 471 new cases

In a sign of improvement inthe coronavirus situation, Gujarat recorded just one death dueto the viral infection on Thursday, the lowest in over ninemonths, while 471 more people tested positive, the statehealth department said.The first dea...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a waiver on Thursday that would help clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary. The House and Senate, both contr...

Russia detains allies of Kremlin foe Navalny in protest warning

Russia detained two allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday and threatened to prosecute others over calls made online to join unauthorised protests to demand his release. Navalny, President Vladimir Putins most prominent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021