Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:27 IST
Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic

Donald Trump is returning to a family business ravaged by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, with revenue plunging more than 40 per cent at his Doral golf property, his Washington hotel and both his Scottish resorts.

Trump's financial disclosure released as he left office this week was just the latest bad news for his financial empire after banks, real estate brokerages and golf organisations announced they were cutting ties with his company following the storming of the Capitol this month by his political supporters.

The disclosure showed sizable debt facing the company of more than USD 300 million, much of it coming due in the next four years and a major bright spot: Revenue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, his new post-presidency home rose by a few million dollars.

Eric Trump, who with Donald Trump Jr. has run the Trump Organization the past four years, told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that the disclosure doesn't tell the whole story, calling the debt “negligible” and the outlook for the company bright, especially at its golf resorts and courses.

“The golf business has never been stronger. We took in hundreds and hundreds of new members,” he said, adding that profits were in the “tens of millions.” Hinting at possible new ventures in the post-presidency era, Eric Trump raised the prospect of a flurry of new licensing deals in which the Trump name is put on a product or building for a fee, a business that has generated tens of millions for the company in the past.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said, declining to offer any details.

The disclosure report filed each year with federal ethics officials shows only revenue figures, not profits, but the hit to Trump's business appeared widespread.

The National Doral Golf Club outside of Miami, his biggest money maker among the family's golf properties, took in USD 44.2 million in revenue, a drop of USD 33 million from 2019. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, once buzzing with lobbyists and diplomats before operations were cut back last year, generated just USD 15.1 million in revenue, down more than 60 percent from the year before.

The Turnberry club in Scotland took in less than USD 10 million, down more than 60 per cent. Revenue at the family's golf club in Aberdeen also dropped by roughly the same proportion.

The Mar-a-Lago, Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump arrived Wednesday. saw revenue rose 10 per cent to USD 24.2 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infras...

U.S. Treasury pick Yellen says domestic investment needed before new trade deals

Janet Yellen, U.S. President Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary, underscored the new administrations intention to focus on domestic investments in workers and infrastructure before embarking on any new free trade agreements.Yellen, w...

Vale and Brazil state do not reach agreement for reparations over deadly dam disaster

Brazilian iron miner Vale SA has not reached an agreement on a settlement for damages regarding a deadly dam disaster and negotiations are currently on hold, an official with the government of Minas Gerais said on Thursday.Over 300 people d...

Ghana: Local police busts "baby harvesting" gang in Accra

The local police of Ghana have busted a massive baby harvesting gang in Accra, according to a report by EuroWeekly.Operated out of hospitals in the capital city of Ghana, the depraved gang included midwives as well as hospital authorities m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021