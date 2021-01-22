Biden seeking five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia, WH confirms

Biden seeking five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia, WH confirmsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 03:05 IST
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will be seeking a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, confirming earlier reporting.
The decision had to be made quickly because the treaty, which limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each, is due to expire on Feb. 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
