U.S. Boosts Counter-Drone Investments for FIFA World Cup Security

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a $115 million investment in counter-drone measures to secure upcoming events, such as the FIFA World Cup and America's 250th Anniversary. This decision highlights a critical shift in addressing aerial threats posed by drones, particularly after their demonstrated impact in the Ukraine conflict.

With the World Cup attracting millions of visitors and viewers, the U.S. government is determined to uphold its promise of national security. Recent drone incidents at airports have amplified the urgency to protect against potential threats. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of maintaining air superiority to safeguard the country.

Innovations in counter-drone technologies are underway, ranging from tracking software to advanced defense systems like lasers and autonomous weapons. However, specific technologies for the World Cup remain undisclosed. This move coincides with a $250 million grant from FEMA to assist states hosting matches in enhancing their defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)