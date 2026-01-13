Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Counter-Drone Investments for FIFA World Cup Security

The U.S. plans to invest $115 million in counter-drone measures to enhance security during the FIFA World Cup and America's 250th Anniversary celebrations. This effort reflects growing government concerns over drone threats, highlighted by recent incidents and their use in warfare, focusing specifically on safeguarding U.S. borders and high-profile events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:16 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a $115 million investment in counter-drone measures to secure upcoming events, such as the FIFA World Cup and America's 250th Anniversary. This decision highlights a critical shift in addressing aerial threats posed by drones, particularly after their demonstrated impact in the Ukraine conflict.

With the World Cup attracting millions of visitors and viewers, the U.S. government is determined to uphold its promise of national security. Recent drone incidents at airports have amplified the urgency to protect against potential threats. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of maintaining air superiority to safeguard the country.

Innovations in counter-drone technologies are underway, ranging from tracking software to advanced defense systems like lasers and autonomous weapons. However, specific technologies for the World Cup remain undisclosed. This move coincides with a $250 million grant from FEMA to assist states hosting matches in enhancing their defensive capabilities.

