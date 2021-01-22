China, Hong Kong stocks slip on profit-taking after recent rally

China stocks slipped on Friday, tracking weakness in other Asian markets, with investors locking in gains after a recent rally driven by hopes of more economic stimulus from incoming U.S. President Joe Biden to temper the impact from COVID-19 pandemic.

** The CSI300 index slipped 0.5% to 5,537.05 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.7% to 3,595.00. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext gained 0.7%, while the STAR50 index eased 0.9%.

** Republicans in the U.S. Congress have indicated they are willing to work with the new president on his administration's top priority, a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan, but some are opposed to the plan's price tag. ** Leading gains, both CSI300 materials index climbed 0.9% and the CSI300 transport index slid 0.1%.

** "Its a consolidation after recent rally and underlying tone for both Shanghai and Hong Kong markets remain firm, and investors are continuously having strong confidence in the markets with support from government's policies," said Linus Yip, chief strategist from First Shanghai Securities. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.5% to 29,480.11, while The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index also declined 1.5% to 11,707.24.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.4%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)