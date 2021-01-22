Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:32 IST
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure treatment drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets, which are used to treat orthostatic hypotension.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product ProAmatine tablets of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets in the strength of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension (OH). The drug is used for certain patients who have symptoms of low blood pressure when standing. This condition is also known as orthostatic hypotension.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Midodrine Hydrochloride tablets USP 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg have an estimated market size of USD 60 million for twelve months ending September 2020.

Alembic now has a total of 138 ANDA approvals (120 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shark may have seized Australian snorkeler, police say

A man who went missing while snorkelling off the Australian coast may have been taken by a shark, authorities said on Friday, after a search operation found pieces of diving equipment. The man went missing late on Thursday while snorkelling...

Study sheds more light on role played by immune system's T cells against coronavirus

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have found that people with severe COVID-19 are left with more of the immune systems protective memory T cells needed for fighting reinfection with the novel coronavirus.The study, published in th...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on optimism about Biden stimulus plan

The SP 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery. The Dow was also poised for a ...

Loon: Alphabet's balloon-powered internet access project is winding down

Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. that aimed to bring internet access to unconnected and under-connected people around the world using high-altitude balloons in the stratosphere, is winding down, the company confirmed on Friday.In a blog ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021