Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:23 IST
A fire broke out in the NashikMunicipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in North Maharashtraon Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin ofof the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which housesthe civic corporation headquarters, around 200km from Mumbai,he said.

At least four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to thespot and flames were doused within half-an-hour, the officialsaid.

No casualty was reported, he said, adding the cause ofthe fire was not yet known.

However, police suspect a short circuit led to thefire.

