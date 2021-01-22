Chilean interest rate seen at 0.5% for 12 months, 1.25% in 24 months - traders' poll

Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to be kept at 0.5% in January and for the next 12 months, a central bank poll of traders showed on Friday, and rise to 1.25% within 24 months.

Consumer prices are seen 0.47% in January, slightly above previous expectations, and 3% over the next 12 months, within the central bank's 2%-4% target range.

