Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beauty Dungdung's hat-trick sees Indian junior women's hockey team defeat Chile

The Indian junior women's hockey team produced a fantastic performance to defeat Chile 5-3 to complete a highly successful return here at the Prince of Wales Country Club.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:07 IST
Beauty Dungdung's hat-trick sees Indian junior women's hockey team defeat Chile
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian junior women's hockey team produced a fantastic performance to defeat Chile 5-3 to complete a highly successful return here at the Prince of Wales Country Club. On a day, which also saw the Indian senior women's side in action in the earlier push-back, the Indian junior eves were involved in a high-scoring encounter with India's Beauty Dungdung (29', 38', 52'), Lalrindiki (14') and Sangita Kumari (30') scoring the goals.

Chile's goals were scored by Simone Avelli (10'), Paula Sanz (25'), and Fernanda Arrieta (49'). The match started with Chile retaining most of the possession, and scoring in the 10th minute as Simone Avelli was on the end of a perfect pass to score the hosts' opening goal. However, India struck back just 4 minutes later as Lalrindiki found herself in the right spot at the right time to score the equaliser in the 14th minute. The hosts were then presented with a glorious opportunity to restore their advantage as they were awarded a penalty corner in the 25th minute. It was Paula Sanz who stepped up to execute it, and was successful in doing so, thereby giving Chile a 2-1 lead. Despite the setback, India continued to fight back, and dominated proceedings in the latter stages of the 2nd quarter, and scored twice in two minutes to turn the game around.

First, it was Beauty Dungdung in the 29th minute who finished off a beautiful team move to make it 2-2, and then Sangita Kumari saw her shot hit the back of the goalposts, which made it 3-2 in India's favour. The visitors then took control of the match in the last two quarters, keeping possession, and initiating swift attacking moves to build pressure on their opponents. The pressure did finally pay off in the 38th minute as Beauty Dungdung added a second to her name, and India's fourth goal. However, Chile made use of a penalty corner in the 49th minute to pull a goal back through Fernanda Arrieta, and make for a nervy finish to the game.

But India's young guns did not leave any room for a Chilean comeback, as they added a fifth goal to their tally in the 52nd minute through Beauty Dungdung, who completed a superb hat-trick of goals, and gave India a fairly comfortable 5-3 win in their opening match of the tour of Chile. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait emir accepts cabinet resignation in government-assembly standoff

Kuwaits emir has accepted the resignation of the cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, after a standoff between the government and parliament over questioning the prime minister.The political confrontation, which erupted less than...

Cold snap drives Polish power demand to record high

Polish electricity demand hit a record of more than 27 gigawatts GW on Monday, but the grid operator PSE said the system could cope with the surge in usage caused by freezing temperatures. The previous record was 26.8 GW, set on Dec. 10.Pol...

Thai private hospitals reserve COVID-19 vaccines ahead of approval

Two private hospitals in Thailand have ordered millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines ahead of regulatory approval, adding to government orders of vaccines as the Southeast Asian country tackles a second wave of the virus. We ordered one...

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 bn by March: Report

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is likely to spend at least USD 20 billion more to support the rupee and increase the forex kitty through the reminder of the financial year, taking its overall forex intervention to USD 93 billion, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021