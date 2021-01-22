No COVID-19 case in Dharavi in 24 hours, 2nd clean slate day

No COVID-19 case in Dharavi in 24 hours, 2nd clean slate dayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:56 IST
Dharavi in Mumbai did not reporta single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, the second suchinstance during the outbreak after December 25, a civicofficial said on Friday.
The area, among the densest urban settlements in theworld, has a caseload of 3,904, of which 3,582 have recovered,leaving it with 10 actives cases, he said.
Dharavi, with over 6.5 lakh people crammed in shantyclusters over a 2.5 kilometre area, had hit national headlinesin the middle of last year due to a high number of COVID-19cases, the first of which was detected on April 1.
