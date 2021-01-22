Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip as IBM, Intel fall after results

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at a record high on Thursday on optimism about further pandemic aid under the Biden administration. "The near-term momentum (in stock markets) is likely to carry forward," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:17 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip as IBM, Intel fall after results

Wall Street's main indexes looked set to open lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results. IBM Corp slumped 8.2% and was the biggest loser among Dow components trading premarket after it missed estimates for quarterly revenue, hurt by a rare sales decline in its software unit.

Intel Corp shed about 5% as new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger's post-earnings comments suggested the lack of a strong embrace of outsourcing. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at a record high on Thursday on optimism about further pandemic aid under the Biden administration.

"The near-term momentum (in stock markets) is likely to carry forward," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. "Clearly with the Fed stepping on the gas, and with fiscal stimulus likely in some additional form over the near term, you get the sense that there is still a lot of liquidity out there."

The Senate Finance Committee will vote on Friday on Janet Yellen's nomination for Treasury secretary, an early litmus test of bipartisan support for President Joe Biden's ambitious plans for coronavirus relief, infrastructure investment and tax hikes. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and has pledged to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research. Some Republicans have expressed concerns over its price tag.

At 08:20 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 244 points, or 0.79%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 28 points, or 0.73%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 83.5 points, or 0.62%. Breakthroughs in COVID-19 vaccines have propelled the three main U.S. stock indexes to record levels. The S&P 500 has climbed more than 14% since the Nov. 3 elections, led by gains in cyclicals such as energy and banks as well as small-cap stocks.

However, with valuations approaching levels last seen in the Dotcom era, many investors are hedging against possible market turbulence that could erupt if surprise glitches hit the U.S. rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Investors will also keep a watch on IHS Markit's flash readings on manufacturing and service sector PMIs for January. Both are expected to slip due to pandemic-related restrictions across the country.

Energy shares Chevron Corp, ExxonMobil Corp, Conocophillips, Marathon Oil Corp and shale-focused player Occidental Petroleum Corp slipped between 1.8% and 3.7%, mirroring a weakness in oil prices as rising new coronavirus cases in China hit oil demand outlook. Schlumberger NV, the world's largest oilfield services provider, joined rivals in predicting a steady recovery in the oil industry this year. Still its shares fell 2.4% tracking broader sector weakness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...

Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won a mens World Cup downhill on the classic Streif course for the first time Friday as teammate Urs Kryenbhl crashed badly on the final jump.Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph 93 mph, Kryenbhl lost his balance i...

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fifth consecutive day

Portugals daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 234 on Thursday, up from 221 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,920 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said. The country of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021