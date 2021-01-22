Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 3,489 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:30 IST
Reliance Jio Q3 net profit rises 15.5 pc to Rs 3,489 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.

Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services, had posted a net profit of Rs 3,020 crore in the previous quarter.

The revenue of the company stood at Rs 22,858 crore in the October-December 2020 period.

Jio Platforms reported a total customer base of 41 crore as of December 31, 2020.

The company reported monthly average revenue per user of Rs 151 as against Rs 145 in the trailing quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt to give job to kin of farmers who died during stir against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced job for a member of the family of each farmer from the state who died during the agitation against the Centres new farm laws. Singh said he has received a report that 76 farmers from...

Heavy drop in business activity and weak retail knock sterling

Sterling fell on Friday as Britains third national lockdown sparked the sharpest drop in business activity since May, while data showed retail sales remained weak in December after store closures the previous month.With services companies h...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. factory activity near 14-year high; home sales rise in December

U.S. manufacturing activity surged to its highest level in nearly 14 years in early January, but bottlenecks in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are driving up prices and signaling a rise in inflation in the months ahead. Ot...

Those supporting farmer protests being vilified: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the registration of a case against party leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.Sirsa was booked by the Delhi Police on Thursday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021