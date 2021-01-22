Reliance Home Finance Q3 loss widens to Rs 340 cr

Left Menu
Reliance Home Finance, part of the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 339.55 crore for the third quarter of 2020-21. Total income fell to Rs 174.66 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 442.03 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Reliance Home Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Home Finance, part of the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 339.55 crore for the third quarter of 2020-21. The company had posted a loss of Rs 73.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total income fell to Rs 174.66 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 442.03 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Reliance Home Finance said in a regulatory filing. Interest income dropped to Rs 170.94 crore from Rs 424.22 crore earlier. Expenses rose to Rs 688.97 1 crore as against Rs 549.03 crore in Q3 FY20. Last month, lenders to troubled the mortgage firm extended the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) for another three months. The company got bids from six suitors as part of the debt resolution process.

