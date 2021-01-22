Left Menu
Jio records USD 10 billion annualized revenue run-rate in Q3 results

Jio Platforms Ltd has achieved USD 10 billion annualized operating revenue run-rate during the third quarter of 2020-21.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jio Platforms Ltd has achieved USD 10 billion annualized operating revenue run-rate during the third quarter of 2020-21. "JPL has achieved a milestone this quarter with annualised operating revenue run-rate of USD 10 billion with strong Revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) growth," a JPL release said.

It said that quarterly operating revenue increased 5.3 per cent QoQ to Rs 19,475 crore with EBITDA margin of 43.6 per cent. "Net profit increased 15.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,489 crore (9M FY21 net profit Rs 9,029 crore). 9M FY21 Operating Revenue and EBITDA stand at Rs 55,225 crore and Rs 23,786 crore, respectively," the release said.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said that India is today among the leaders driving the digital revolution in the world. "In order to maintain this lead, Jio will continue to accelerate the rollout of its digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack and make it affordable and available everywhere. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

"Jio is determined to make India 2G-mukt, thereby empowering every Indian to have an affordable smartphone and be a part of digital and data revolution. We invite and encourage all stakeholders to work together to make world-class digital services available to every Indian consumer at the most affordable prices," he said. The release said the total customer base as on December 31 was 410.8 million, ARPU during the quarter of Rs 151.0 per subscriber per month, total data traffic during the quarter of 1,586 crore GB (28.4 per cent YoY growth) and total voice traffic during the quarter of 97,496 crore minutes (18 per cent YoY growth)

It said that during the quarter Jio completed the Google transaction post requisite regulatory approvals for an investment of Rs 33,737 crore into JPL for 7.73 per cent stake. With this, the entire amount of Rs 152,056 crore has been received by the Company." Referring to digital platforms, the release said that indigenously developed 5G Radio integrated with Jio's 5G Core Network and 5G Smartphones have achieved over the air throughputs in excess of 1 Gbps.

"In-house Massive MIMO and indoor 5G small cell are under advanced stages of development." "JioMeet crossed 15 million users during the quarter. JioMeet is now evolving as a complete platform with solutions for different segments like large enterprises, healthcare industry, educational and government institutions," the release said.

Referring to connectivity, it said that the total customer gross addition was robust at 25.1 million despite COVID-related constraints and local issues. "Net subscriber addition of 40 million during CY20 is highest in the industry," it said. (ANI)

