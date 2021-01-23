Left Menu
Finland brings in stricter limits to enter country due to new COVID-19 variants

Updated: 23-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:17 IST
Finland brings in stricter limits to enter country due to new COVID-19 variants

The Finnish government said on Friday it would put in place stricter regulations for entering the country, due to new variants of the coronavirus spreading within its borders.

Finland, which has recently been among the least affected in Europe by the coronavirus, has so far found 86 people carrying the new variants.

