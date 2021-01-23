Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google's parent deflates internet-beaming balloon company

PTI | Sanramon | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:43 IST
Google's parent deflates internet-beaming balloon company
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google's parent company is letting the air out of an internet-beaming balloon company that was providing online access from the stratosphere.

The plan to shut down Loon was announced late Thursday, ending what started out nine years ago as one of Google's secret projects in its so-called "moonshot factory,'' a division now called X. Google, Loon and X all are owned by Alphabet Inc., which draws upon Google's digital advertising empire finance risky ideas like internet-beaming balloons and another high-profile flop, internet-connected glasses.

As reflected by its name, Loon was viewed as a crazy idea from the start. Yet Google's hopes for the project were a lofty as the high-flying balloons themselves when the company finally took the wraps off the project in New Zealand in June 2013.

The ambitious goal at that time was to launch thousands of massive balloons 12 miles (20 kilometers) into the stratosphere in order to bridge the gaping digital divide between the world's 4.8 billion unwired people and their 2.2 billion plugged-in counterparts.

Since then, more countries that had little or no internet access now have gotten more ways to get online partly because of the explosive growth of smartphones during the past decade.

That made it even more challenging for Loon to find a way to make money, culminating in the decision to deflate it.

"The road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped,'' Astro Teller, the head of the X division, wrote in a blog post.

Alphabet doesn't disclose the results of other companies besides Google. The group of other far-flung companies that include self-driving car pioneer Waymo, health services venture Verily and drone delivery gambit Wing are clumped together with Loon and others in a division known called "Other Bets.'' Those operations have suffered a combined $12 billion in operating losses since 2016 while Google has produced a combined operating profit of $140 billion during the same period.

Loon's balloons had been working with telecom providers to provide internet access in Kenya and will continue to do that until March, according to Teller.

Because it has been working with other companies on that access, Loon expects little or no disruption to the Kenyan customers' internet access.

To help Kenya expand its internet access, Alphabet is will give USD 10 million to nonprofits and businesses aimed at advancing that cause.

Most of the employees working at Loon will be laid off with severance packages while some others will be offered jobs at X, Google or Alphabet, Teller said. He didn't disclose how many of Alphabet's 132,000 employees, — most of whom work within Google — are at Loon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for U.S.-bound air passengers

Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step....

Italy takes action against Tik Tok following girl's death

Italys data protection authority said it was imposing an immediate block on Tik Toks access to data for any user whose age has not been verified.The authority said it was acting with urgency following the death of a 10-year-old girl in Sici...

France had 23,292 new COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours as President Emmanuel Macrons government fought against the possibility of a third national lockdown.Health ministry dat...

Odisha registered 55pc increase in exports in FY21 so far: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Friday said the state has registered 55 per centincrease in exports in the current fiscal so far, despite theCOVID-19 pandemic and global headwinds.I congratulate the exporting community of the statefo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021