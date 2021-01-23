Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yellen wins unanimous U.S. Senate panel vote despite Republican tax, debt concerns

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 04:14 IST
Yellen wins unanimous U.S. Senate panel vote despite Republican tax, debt concerns

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies. A full Senate vote on Yellen was expected to drag into next week, as senior Democratic aides said no further Senate votes were expected on Friday afternoon. Accelerating the vote would require unanimous consent to circumvent Senate procedural rules.

Yellen's nomination was approved 26-0 in the evenly split committee, with concerns expressed by Republicans about President Joe Biden's ambitious plans for massive coronavirus relief spending, infrastructure investment and tax hikes failing to sway them against the former Federal Reserve chair. "I have very strong disagreements with Dr. Yellen on a number of her positions, particularly in the tax policy arena, but she has committed to us that she will work with us," Republican Senator Mike Crapo said after the vote.

"And I think the strong vote on our side to support her today is an indication that we want to engage." Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and has pledged to invest https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-biden/biden-climate-plan-would-spend-2-trillion-in-bid-to-boost-economy-idUSKCN24F20 $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research to boost American competitiveness.

At Yellen's confirmation hearing before the committee on Tuesday, Republicans expressed concerns over the price tag and increased debt in a return to fiscal conservatism after running up deficits with the 2017 tax cuts and nearly $5 trillion in coronavirus spending last year under former Republican President Donald Trump. Scheduling and procedural disagreements between Senate Democratic and Republican leaders over impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump could further delay Senate votes for Yellen and other Biden nominees.

"I can tell you, a lot of times I don't think you could get a 26-to-nothing vote to agree to buy a soda," said Democrat Ron Wyden, who will soon become Senate Finance Committee chairman. "So, this is an indication that she is really an NBA All-Star when it comes to Senate confirmation." A full confirmation vote just days after Biden took office would put the 74-year-old PhD economist and daughter of a Brooklyn, New York family doctor quickly to work on a deep economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. She broke a similar gender barrier when she became Fed chair in 2014, a role she held until 2018.

Yellen's Republican predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, was not confirmed until three weeks after Trump's 2017 inauguration on a party-line vote. CONCERNING COMMENTS

Yellen's confirmation hearing on Tuesday highlighted some Republican lawmakers' concerns about her role in executing Biden's economic policies, including a bigger federal debt burden and repealing parts of their signature 2017 tax cuts. Yellen told senators they needed to "act big" on the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package or risk a longer recession and long-term economic scarring, job and revenue losses.

Her remarks represent a new attitude toward government debt among some economists and policymakers: Focus on the interest rate being paid and the returns it will generate, rather than the overall amount borrowed. In recent months, Treasury's interest outlays have fallen from pre-pandemic levels due to lower rates. In written answers to senators' questions, Yellen said she would study raising tax rates for "pass-through" small businesses including sole proprietorships, imposing a new minimum corporate tax and raising capital gains taxes on the wealthy. She also endorsed an effective carbon pricing system and financial regulation to combat systemic risks from climate change.

With Yellen still awaiting confirmation, the Biden administration on Wednesday named Andy Baukol, a longtime career international finance official, as acting Treasury secretary. A confirmation hearing for Deputy Treasury Secretary nominee Wally Adeyemo has not yet been scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministry

Panama has registered its first case of a COVID-19 variant matching a strain of the virus detected in South Africa, the Central American countrys health ministry said on Friday.The variant was detected in a 40-year-old native of Zimbabwe wh...

More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Bidens inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.The U.S. government imposed unprecedented se...

N.Korea sees talks as way to advance nuclear program, says U.S. intel official

The top U.S. intelligence officer for North Korea warned on Friday the country sees diplomacy only as a means to advance its nuclear weapons development, even as the new Biden administration says it will look for ways to bring Pyongyang bac...

US: Virginia senator who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort

The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a GOP state senator whose public apology fell flat after she had defended those who stormed the US Capitol.Senator Amanda Chase, a hardcore acolyte of former President Donald Trump, sought to he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021