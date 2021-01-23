Left Menu
Assam: Three killed, 23 injured in road accidents

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were killedand 23 others injured in three separate road accidents inAssam, police said on Saturday.

Two persons were killed and as many injured when theircar went out of control and plunged into a 30-feet deep ditchin Balijan area in Biswanath district on Friday night, theysaid.

Four employees of the State Bank of India were in thecar, and the two deceased have been identified as Vishal Rajand Rameswar Orang, both staffers of the Balijan branch of thelender.

The SDRF personnel recovered the vehicle and the twobodies on Saturday morning, while locals rescued other twopersons, a senior police officer said.

In another accident in Teliagaon area in Nagaondistrict, a bus with around 40 passengers on board collidedhead-on with a coal-laden truck on National Highway-37 onFriday night.

More than 20 people were injured and seven of themadmitted to a hospital, police said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims who were returning fromSivasagar to Mirza in Kamrup district.

The accident resulted in massive traffic jams there,and it took several hours to restore vehicular movement.

One biker was killed and pillion rider seriouslyinjured when a truck hit their motorcycle from behind inRanglu area in Nagaon on Saturday, a senior police officersaid.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Ghosh fromKathiatoli, he added.

