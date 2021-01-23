Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for thyroid drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Liothyronine Sodium tablets that are used to treat underactive thyroid.

Liothyronine is a man-made form of thyroid hormone which is used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It replaces or provides more thyroid hormone, which is normally made by the thyroid gland.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Liothyronine Sodium tablets USP, 5 mcg, 25 mcg, and 50 mcg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila is a part of the Cadila Healthcare group.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company added.

The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

