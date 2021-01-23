Firm looking for water purifier system cheated of Rs 1.59 cr

Firm looking for water purifier system cheated of Rs 1.59 crPTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:34 IST
A private firm in Thane filed acheating case against an unidentified person after it paid Rs1.59 crore to a water purifier system supplier through onlinebanking and found out later that the account details werefake, police said on Saturday.
The health care firm realised it was cheated after itasked the water purifier supply to deliver the system and wastold that the latter had no account in the bank into which Rs1.59 crore was deposited online on January 16, a Kapurbawdipolice station official said.
''We are investigating on the basis of the email IDfrom which the accused contacted the health care firm andmanaged to get the payment into the wrong back account. Noarrest has been made so far,'' he added.
The probe has found the money was transferred furtherinto 10-15 bank accounts in Gujarat, he said.
