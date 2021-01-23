Tourism back on track post control over pandemic: Official

Domestic tourism in India isgradually getting back on track, as the COVID-19 pandemic hasbeen brought under control, a senior official of the UnionTourism Ministry said here.

There has been a steady increase in travel bookingsfor Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh amongother states, Union tourism secretary Yogendra Tripathi saidafter attending the ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'' roadshowhere on Friday night.

The roadshow was organised jointly by the Centre andthe Madhya Pradesh government to promote domestic tourism.

''As the COVID-19 pandemic is now under control in thecountry and several restrictions have been relaxed, tourismactivities are on rise in Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand,Himachal Pradesh and other states,'' the official said.

''Special circumstances have arisen across the worldbecause of the COVID-19 pandemic. The confidence in tourism ismore important than the number of tourists,'' he said, addingthat the government is trying to provide a safe environmentfor tourists across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)