Flight services hit in Kashmir due to snowfall

Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended on Saturday in the wake of snowfall in most parts of the Valley, officials said.

The snowfall began early in the morning.

“No flight operations took place at the Srinagar airport today,” an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He added that the runway at the airport was not available for flight operations due to the accumulation of snow.

“It snowed for the most part of the day, so it was not possible to clear the runway for the flight operations,” he said.

The official said all flights for the day were cancelled due to the bad weather.

Over 50 flights operate from the Srinagar airport daily.

