Sweden bans travellers from Norway over new COVID-19 variant

Sweden said on Sunday it would temporarily stop all foreigners coming in from Norway from midnight, in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus variant first spotted in Britain. Sweden's foreign ministry posted a message on its website on on Sunday advising against unnecessary travel to Norway.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden said on Sunday it would temporarily stop all foreigners coming in from Norway from midnight, in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus variant first spotted in Britain. Interior minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference the entry ban, with exemptions for commuters and some other groups, would last until Feb. 14.

The decision came a day after Norway imposed some of its toughest lockdown measures yet in several municipalities after an outbreak of the new coronavirus variant. Damberg said the Swedish measures would stop Norwegian shoppers heading over the long shared border to escape those toughter restrictions.

Sweden was also extending an existing ban on entries from Britain and Denmark, he said. Sweden's foreign ministry posted a message on its website on on Sunday advising against unnecessary travel to Norway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

