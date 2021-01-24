Use shelter sheds in inclement weather or traffic suspension on Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban: Advisory

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday issued an advisory for passengers travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, asking them to avail the facilities of shelter sheds in case of inclement weather or suspension of traffic on the road.

The advisory was issued by Ramban district administration on a day when two young men from north Kashmir were found dead inside their stranded vehicle at Banihal, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

''To ensure safety of passengers travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the District Administration Ramban has urged commuters to confirm the status of the road from the Traffic Police Control Room before starting the journey,'' the advisory said.

It advised the commuters to avail the facilities of 'Rahat Centres' or shelter sheds which have been set up at various places enroute the national highway in Ramban district in case of inclement weather or suspension of traffic.

According to the district administration, the shelter sheds functional at Ramban, Ramsoo and Banihal can be used by the passengers in case of suspension of traffic.

''More shelter sheds would be established and made operational in the near future to facilitate the passengers,'' the district administration said.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional magistrates have been directed to ensure adequate accommodation for stranded passengers.

Since a number of passengers refuse to avail the facility of shelter sheds in case of night halts, the sub-divisional administrations have advised the passengers and drivers to ensure adequate ventilation in their vehicles to avoid suffocation, which can prove fatal.

