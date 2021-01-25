Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares jump on mainland buying, tech hits record high

Hong Kong shares climbed more than 2% on Monday as mainland investors continued to buy into the market via the Stock Connect, with tech and material stocks leading the pack. ** The Hang Seng index added 2.1% to 30,057.01, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.2% to 11,939.37.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-01-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 10:23 IST
Hong Kong shares jump on mainland buying, tech hits record high
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Hong Kong shares climbed more than 2% on Monday as mainland investors continued to buy into the market via the Stock Connect, with tech and material stocks leading the pack.

** The Hang Seng index added 2.1% to 30,057.01, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.2% to 11,939.37. Both indexes were up after two straight sessions of falls. ** Leading the rally, the Hang Seng tech index jumped 4.1% to a record high, while the Hang Seng materials index rose 2.9%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Haidilao International Holding Ltd, up 8.5%, followed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, rising 8.32%, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, up by 8.07%. ** By midday, mainland investors had purchased a net HK$12.4 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** "Compared to other markets, Hong Kong stocks remain relatively cheap," said Kenny Ng, an analyst at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong. ** "More and more large U.S.-listed Chinese companies would also seek listings in Hong Kong, increasing the attractiveness of the city's stock market," he added.

** He, however, urged caution, saying there might be a correction in the coming weeks after recent strong gains. ** Chinese online video company Kuaishou Technology is aiming to raise $4.95 billion to $5.42 billion in an initial public offering that will be the largest in Hong Kong for more than a year, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

** On the mainland, the CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 5,628.46 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,627.01. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.85%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.33%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4754 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 6.483.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...

New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.The woman, who returned to New Zealand on De...

Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP JK Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, espec...

Wealth amassed by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam

Indias 100 top billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and this amount is enough to give 13.8 crore poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021