Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by USD 6.5 tn by 2030

PTI | Newdelhi/Davos | Updated: 25-01-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 10:45 IST
Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by USD 6.5 tn by 2030
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Investment in upskilling has potential to boost the global GDP by USD 6.5 trillion by 2030, including by USD 570 billion (over Rs 40 lakh crore) in India alone -- the third highest after China and the US, a WEF report showed on Monday.

The study released during the ongoing online Davos Agenda Summit, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other global leaders, also said that accelerated investment in upskilling and reskilling of workers could create 53 lakh (net) new jobs by 2030, and help develop more inclusive and sustainable economies worldwide.

Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China.

The report, Upskilling for Shared Prosperity, authored in collaboration with PwC, found that accelerated skills enhancement would ensure that people have the experience and skills needed for the jobs created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution – boosting global productivity by 3 per cent, on average, by 2030.

The additional GDP potential is the highest in China at almost USD 2 trillion, followed by close to USD 1 trillion in the US.

''Even before COVID-19, the rise of automation and digitization was transforming global job markets, resulting in the very urgent need for large-scale upskilling and reskilling. Now, this need has become even more important,'' said Bob Moritz, Global Chairman, PwC.

The newly created jobs will be those that are complemented and augmented - rather than replaced by technology.

''Millions of jobs have been lost through the pandemic, while accelerating automation and digitization mean that many are unlikely to return. We need new investments in the jobs of tomorrow, the skills people need for moving into these new roles and education systems that prepare young people for the new economy and society,'' said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.

According to Sharan Burrow, General-Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) ''investment in job creation, particularly climate-friendly jobs, is key to ensuring a Reskilling Revolution, and concerted action by governments and by business is needed urgently.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Mock trials for remote voting facilities for electors would begin soon, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said.In his message to mark the 11th National Voters Day, he said a research project on remote voting using cutting-edge tec...

New Zealand confirms first COVID-19 case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.The woman, who returned to New Zealand on De...

Security increased in J-K ahead of Republic Day

Security has been increased in Jammu Kashmir ahead of Republic Day, said Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP JK Police Wasim Hamdani on Monday. Though search operations are a routine matter, we have strengthened our security measures, espec...

Wealth amassed by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam

Indias 100 top billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and this amount is enough to give 13.8 crore poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021