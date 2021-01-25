Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near record highs as U.S. stimulus plans offset virus woes

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:04 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near record highs as U.S. stimulus plans offset virus woes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian shares climbed to near all-time highs on Monday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies were eclipsed by the optimism of a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the U.S. economy. Sentiment in the region was also boosted by a report that China had surpassed the United States to be the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020 with $163 billion in inflows.

Futures markets also pointed to firmer starts elsewhere. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.37%, futures for eurostoxx 50 as well as London's FTSE were up 0.3% each while those for Germany's DAX added 0.4%. "The FDI story has definitely lifted China and its near neighbours today, blowing an economic recovery tailwind into geographically adjacent markets," said OANDA's Singapore-based market analyst Jeffery Halley.

"Looking ahead, equities will find more meaningful reactions from the progress or not of the Biden stimulus package, and the level of dovishness displayed by the Federal Reserve at their FOMC meeting this week." Global equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on bets COVID-19 vaccines will start to reduce the infection rates worldwide and on a stronger U.S. economic recovery under President Joe Biden.

Still, investors are also wary about towering valuations amid questions over the efficiency of the vaccines in curbing the pandemic and as U.S.lawmakers continue to debate a coronavirus aid package. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to 726.46, within kissing distance of last week's record high of 727.31.

The benchmark is up nearly 9% so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise. Japan's Nikkei rebounded from falls in early trading to be up 0.7%.

Australian shares added 0.4% after the country's drug regulator approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a phased rollout likely late next month. Chinese shares rose, with the blue-chip CSI300 index up 1.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leapt nearly 2% led by technology stocks.

All eyes are on Washington DC as U.S. lawmakers agreed that getting the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans should be a priority even as they lock horns over the size of the U.S. pandemic relief package. Financial markets have been eyeing a massive package though disagreements have meant months of indecision in a country suffering more than 175,000 COVID-19 cases a day with millions out of work.

Global COVID-19 cases are inching towards 100 million with more than 2 million dead. Hong Kong locked down an area of the Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, the first such measure the city has taken since the pandemic began.

Reports the new UK COVID variant was not only highly infectious but perhaps more deadly than the original strain also added to worries. In the European Union, political leaders expressed widespread dismay over a hold-up by AstraZeneca and Pfizer Inc in delivering promised doses, with Italy's prime minister lashing out at the vaccine suppliers, saying delays amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations.

On Friday, the Dow fell 0.57%, the S&P 500 lost 0.30% and the Nasdaq added 0.09%. The three main U.S. indexes closed higher for the week, with the Nasdaq up over 4%. Jefferies analysts said U.S. stock markets looked overvalued though they still remained bullish.

"For the stock market to have a real nasty unwind, rather than just a bull market correction, there needs to be a catalyst," analyst Christopher Wood said. "That means either an economic downturn or a material tightening in Fed policy," Wood said, adding neither was likely to occur in a hurry.

In currencies, major pairs were trapped in a tight range as markets awaited the Fed's Wednesday meeting. The dollar index eased to 90.073, with the euro at $1.2181, while sterling was last a tad firmer at $1.3721.

The Japanese yen was a shade weaker at 103.69 per dollar. In commodities, Brent gave up early losses to be last flat at $55.41 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $52.30.

Gold was flat at $1,852.9 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Health Minister quits to run for regional Catalan elections

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa will leave his job on Tuesday to run for the regional Catalan elections scheduled on Feb. 14, the Prime Ministers office said on Monday in a statement. Salvador Illa starts today his last 24 hours at th...

Everything That the School and College Needs to Reopen - 2000+ Educational Leaders Meet at Chennai Trade Centre for Lead ’21

A signature B2B event post-pandemicChennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India After the grand success of Virtual World Education Show in December 2020, WEEXPOINDIA is hosting the first physical Educational Leaders Meet post-pandemic L...

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Indian IT majors Infosys and TCS on Monday joined global giants like Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Bank of America in an international coalition launched by the World Economic Forum to tackle racism in workplaces.Announcing the coalition ...

BTS to launch 'BE' Essential Edition in February

South Korean music sensation BTS are set to release the Essential Edition of their latest album BE on February 19, the groups management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on Monday.Big Hit Entertainment shared the update through the fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021