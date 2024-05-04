Bayern Munich Left-Back Guerreiro Ruled Out of Real Madrid Clash with Injury
Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro was injured early in the team's Bundesliga game at Stuttgart on Saturday, a blow for the Bavarian powerhouse ahead of its Champions League semi-final at Real Madrid.
The Portugal international went off in the 17th minute after stretching too far for the ball. It seemed to be a muscular injury.
Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel made six changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Guerreiro, among those starting. The player made a good impression after going on at halftime in the first leg on Tuesday.
Alphonso Davies, Aleksander Pavlovic, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel also started in place of Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané (all substitutes) as well as Jamal Musiala (not in squad).
Bayern visits Madrid on Wednesday. The winner of the two-leg semi-final will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.
