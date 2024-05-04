Left Menu

BJP lodges complaint against Himachal speaker for MCC violation

BJP files complaint against Himachal Speaker for violating election code. The Speaker allegedly campaigned for a Congress candidate, violating the Model Code of Conduct. BJP accuses him of misusing his position and official machinery. The complaint requests the Chief Election Commissioner to take legal action against the Speaker.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:41 IST
BJP lodges complaint against Himachal speaker for MCC violation
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday filed a complaint with the chief election commissioner against Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by campaigning in favour of Congress candidate.

State BJP vice president Hans Raj, in his complaint to CEC, alleged that Pathania is violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and "misusing the constitutional post and the official machinery in support of Congress candidate".

He requested the CEC to initiate appropriate legal action against the speaker. ''The speaker has hurt the dignity and status of his post by illegally influencing electors of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency and actions are completely opposite of what is expected from him and it is the only example of its own in India where the speaker is found openly sharing the stage and campaigning in favour of Congress candidate by violating MCC," Raj said in the complaint.

Recently, Pathania was seen addressing, attending and holding public meetings in various places in Himachal Pradesh, the complaint said.

He was found to be sharing a stage with Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other party leaders at Bharmour, Raj alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024