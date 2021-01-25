Expand your business on social platforms with Gumti App

January 2021, Mumbai : With the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 many business suffered and number of home run businesses faced the brunt of no customers. However, many families and their survivals suffered but there were people who looked upon this crisis as an opportunity. A young entrepreneur Mr. Abhishek Sharma also took this up as an opportunity and developed a mobile based application to ease the worry of small retailers and also home run business. The global crisis seemed the correct opportunity to bring the thought and talent forward to help the many suffering the brunt. Also joining the objective and Atmanirbhar Abhiyan at its peak, startups and homegrown business kept growing day by day. The prime example of this can be seen in the lockdown period when work from home and home run businesses grew rapidly. There is no doubt that making and selling products from home is a great way to earn money. Additionally, the human touch and personalization which come with home-made products is a big selling point. But, every business needs a catalyst to boost their sales and reach especially, on social media. If you are someone who has recently started their business on a social media platform or is still toying with the idea of starting one, now you have a great tool at your disposal. A recently launched app called ‘Gumti App’ will help you expand your reach and help you sell your products directly to the customers. Commenting on the occassion Mr.Abhishek Sharma, Co-founder, Gumti app says, “Home-businesses who primarily sell via social media can make the best out of Gumti app. Many of such Indian sellers rely on Whats App groups to connect with potential customers but it becomes tedious task. The brilliant thing Gumti does is that it generates a link to your shop that can be shared easily on Whats App and other social media platforms. A single tap on the link and customers can find details of all your products on Gumti and order as they like.” Small business owners have struggled enough with going digital. As India paves the path to becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’, home-businesses should not be left behind. Gumti App has gained popularity in the Indian market because of its extra-ordinary features. You can avail the app from Google Play Store and Apple Store. Along with these facilities, the Gumti app provides 24x7 expert supports for any of your queries. You can easily share this link on your social media platforms. All you have to do is register on Gumti and expand your business.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)