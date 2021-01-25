Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of America gives spl pandemic bonus to 97 pc of its 1.7 lakh staff

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:08 IST
Bank of America gives spl pandemic bonus to 97 pc of its 1.7 lakh staff
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bank of America is rewarding its over 1.7 lakh staff worldwide, including over 24,000 in India, with a cash award of USD 750 each to those earning under USD 1 lakh in annual compensation for the appreciation of their work through the pandemic.

Called 'delivering together' compensation awards, the bank expects over 97 per cent of its employees to get the special one-time cash bonus.

In an internal memo sent to the employees worldwide, which has been accessed by PTI, Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan said in appreciation for the outstanding efforts, the management team and board have decided to recognise employees with 'delivering together' compensation awards.

During the first quarter of 2021, all eligible employees with USD 1 lakh or less in annual total compensation will be paid a cash bonus of USD 750 each. Those in the US will receive this award in late February and those outside the US will receive the payment in March, Moynihan said.

He pointed out that these awards build on the shared success cash awards of USD 1,000 and related stock awards announced to employees in the fourth quarter of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Moynihan also expects almost 97 per cent of employees who he calls as teammates will receive the delivering together award.

In addition, all eligible teammates with greater than USD 1 lakh to USD 5 lakh in annual total compensation will receive a grant of 150-750 restricted stock units, based on their compensation tier.

This stock award from March will be delivered in equal payments over four years starting 2022.

He said these awards are in addition to any regular annual incentives that eligible employees may receive.

This move is the next step our company is taking to significantly invest in health, safety, benefits and other resources to support you during this global health and humanitarian crisis, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar

Devotees who wish to attend the forthcoming Kumbh mela must bring a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report, according to a standard operating procedure SOP issued by the Centre for holding the religious congregation.The RT-PCR test must be co...

EU to require advance registration of COVID-19 vaccine exports

The European Union will require pharmaceutical companies producing COVID-19 vaccines inside the bloc to register in advance any exports of doses to third countries, an EU official said on Monday. The move comes after AstraZeneca on Friday u...

Kangana Ranaut commemorates 2 years of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday commemorated the two-year anniversary of her historical drama Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi. The Queen star took to Twitter and shared pictures of the injuries she suffered during the shoot of the f...

Putin calls protests demanding Navalny's release illegal and dangerous

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called weekend protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny illegal and dangerous.Putin, fielding questions from students, said nobody should use illegal actions to further their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021