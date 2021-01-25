Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel to reduce prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:13 IST
Gadkari calls for research to explore cheaper options to cement, steel to reduce prices

Amid rising steel prices in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday highlighted the need to explore alternatives to steel as well as cement, for bringing down their prices.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) said he has asked some people from Indian Institutes of Technology to carry out research on alternatives to cement and steel.

''Steel prices have increased by 65 per cent in the last six months,'' Gadkari said adding that the steel and cement rates will reduce once cheaper alternatives are available.

Addressing an event to launch products prepared under the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Vigyan Gram Sankul Pariyojana, the minister also cited the example of soyabean cakes. He said when used for mass consumption, they can be served as cheaper alternatives to mutton while alleviating the problem of malnutrition, due to their high protein content of 49 per cent.

''I believe that chicken and mutton are spoiling our mindset,'' the minister said. He, however, added that this should not become a controversial matter, as even though he is a vegetarian, a lot of people in the country are non-vegetarian.

Gadkari also said lakhs of jobs could be created by empowering the village industry, which has the potential of achieving the annual turnover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

He added that by exploring new marketing avenues and export potential, the contribution of India's MSMEs could further be increased from 30 per cent at present to 40 per cent in the next 5 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar

Devotees who wish to attend the forthcoming Kumbh mela must bring a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report, according to a standard operating procedure SOP issued by the Centre for holding the religious congregation.The RT-PCR test must be co...

EU to require advance registration of COVID-19 vaccine exports

The European Union will require pharmaceutical companies producing COVID-19 vaccines inside the bloc to register in advance any exports of doses to third countries, an EU official said on Monday. The move comes after AstraZeneca on Friday u...

Kangana Ranaut commemorates 2 years of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday commemorated the two-year anniversary of her historical drama Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi. The Queen star took to Twitter and shared pictures of the injuries she suffered during the shoot of the f...

Putin calls protests demanding Navalny's release illegal and dangerous

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called weekend protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny illegal and dangerous.Putin, fielding questions from students, said nobody should use illegal actions to further their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021