Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda's Kagame backs proposed global social protection fund

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame on Monday welcomed the proposed establishment of a global social protection fund, saying it will build resilience among societies to help them navigate the economic impact of future pandemics. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed glaring inequalities among the world's workers.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:12 IST
Rwanda's Kagame backs proposed global social protection fund

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame on Monday welcomed the proposed establishment of a global social protection fund, saying it will build resilience among societies to help them navigate the economic impact of future pandemics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed glaring inequalities among the world's workers. Nearly half of the globe's 3.3 billion workforce has been thrust into the risk of losing their livelihoods by the crisis, the World Economic Forum said. It has particularly hit many of Africa's workers, who toil in informal sectors without any rights such as a minimum wage, creating the need for universal social protection, Kagame told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

"This is a bold idea that merits serious consideration by policymakers," the president said. Governments, which are spending trillions of dollars to help economies survive the coronavirus crisis, can start social universal protection funds with a fraction of the cash, said Sharan Burrow, the general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation.

"It will go to the G20 this year," she said of the proposal, which also aims to help the world's poorest nations start to bridge an $80 billion funding gap for social protections. Proponents of the global social protection fund, which is part of the United Nation's sustainable aims, want it to be funded by a combination of existing aid assistance from rich nations, increased taxation of firms, and contributions from existing funds. That can be complemented by debt relief or cancellation.

Once set up, it will offer basic income like cash transfers to the poor, pensions for the elderly, disability benefits and unemployment benefits, child benefits and access to the health, education and housing services, the Brussels-based International Trade Union Confederation said. Burrow, speaking on the same panel as Kagame, said governments could boost the fund through ensuring big firms pay their fair share of taxes.

Rwanda, which has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases this year, has been providing food and health insurance to at least two million of its most vulnerable citizens, Kagame said. It also set up a $100 million fund to help businesses that have been hit hard by the impact of the pandemic to stay afloat through access to affordable financing.

"Everybody needs to be brought into the fold and engaged," he said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCW to challenge Bombay HC judgment on sexual assault

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it will challenge in the Supreme Court the Bombay High Court judgment which said groping without skin to skin contact is not sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Se...

Soccer-Scolari leaves Cruzeiro after brief second spell

Former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has left Cruzeiro by mutual consent after a brief three months in charge during which he saved the Serie B club from the threat of a second consecutive relegation. Scolari, who also coach...

Prominent personalities slam rise of "fascist forces" in Bengal

Several prominent personalitiesin the city assembled here on Monday to protest against therise of alleged fascist forces in Bengal which they said wasevident from chants of Jai Shri Ram at an event to mark thebirth anniversary of Netaji Sub...

Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on Feb. 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open. The top two mens players will be joined by world number th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021