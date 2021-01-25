Left Menu
Russia, U.S. security chiefs discuss extending New START arms treaty -reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:10 IST
The Russian Security Council's secretary Nikolai Patrushev and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have discussed by phone the extension of the New Start arms treaty, news agencies reported on Monday citing the Russian Security Council.

The arms control treaty, which is due to expire on Feb. 5, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each.

