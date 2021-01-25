Over two lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in Karnataka

(EDS: Updating numbers that took vaccine) Bengaluru, Jan 25 (PTI): Karnataka on Monday said it hasbecome the first state in the country to vaccinate more thantwo lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19.

So far, 2,31,169 beneficiaries have been vaccinatedagainst the targeted 4,20,291, achieving 55 per cent coveragein 5,215 sessions held, according to official data.

Being the first state in the nation to vaccinate andprotect more than 2 lakh COVID-19 warriors, the KarnatakaHealth Department in a tweet earlier in the day said thestate has crossed the 2- lakh mark.

The state had crossed one-lakh mark on January 19 andthe vaccination drive began in the state on January 16.

As per data, out of 85,439 beneficiaries targeted forvaccination for the day, 39,720 took the shots till 8:30 PMon Monday in 1,097 sessions held.

