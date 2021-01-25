Cops effect change in traffic for R-Day parade in Mumbai

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:23 IST
Road traffic will be diverted atcertain locations in Mumbai while it will remain suspended atsome spots on Tuesday for the Republic Day parade scheduled tobe held at Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, an official said onMonday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, GovernorB S Koshyari and others will attend the parade at ShivajiPark, he said.

Keluskar Road south and north junctions from NC Kelkarroad and Lady Jamshedji Road will remain closed for vehiculartraffic.

Parking restrictions will be in force at Keluskar Road(main, south and north), Shivaji Park road number 2, LadyJahangir road from Ruia College junction to five garden andother roads.

Informatory boards, signages will be placed at variousplaces and personnel of traffic police will remain posted atvarious places, the official added.

