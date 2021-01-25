Left Menu
Singer Bhoomi Trivedi's pacy music video 'Tu Lakh Nu Hilade' out on Zee Music Company

Trinity Studios last week launched 'Tu Lakh Nu Hilade' amidst informal meet and greet with the press in Mumbai.

Updated: 25-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:57 IST
Singer Bhoomi Trivedi's pacy music video 'Tu Lakh Nu Hilade' out on Zee Music Company
Trinity Studios launches song" Tu Lakh Nu Hilade". Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trinity Studios last week launched 'Tu Lakh Nu Hilade' amidst informal meet and greet with the press in Mumbai. The song is sung by popular diva Bhoomi Trivedi, who is known for her fast numbers like Ram chahe Leela chahe, has belted out this number with oomph and glamour.

With vibrant vocals of Bhoomi and rocking picturisation, this pacey music video, is expected to turn out to be 2021's party anthem. The video has a different combo of Punjabi flavour, Haryanvi rap and Arabic tunes as well. The lyrics has Punjabi, English, Hindi and Haryanvi mash up, which is unique.

The song features Soniya Singh, a dancing sensation and model from Ahmedabad. Soniya has done music albums earlier and will soon debut as an actress, producer in films and web series. The video also features Tarun Nihalani, who is a TV reality dance show winner. The video has a cameo by Gurmeet Kaur Sidhu, who has acted in Punjabi film and music videos. The video is directed by famous choreographer Jasmeen Oza who is a famous choreographer and has done several music videos and commercials as a dance director.

Present at the launch event were lead actress Sonia Singh, Gurmeet Kaur Sidhu and Jasmeen Oza. The theme of 'Tu Lakh Nu Hilade', is that when routine monotonous life and characters trigger your fantasies, it propels you to a world of dreams and aspirations.

However, when you are back to reality there is disillusionment, but the video has an interesting twist in the climax. The video is streaming on Zee Music Company YouTube Channel. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

