Reckitt withdraws $1.4 bln claim against Indivior over U.S. opioid probe

Indivior said on Monday former parent Reckitt Benckiser would withdraw a $1.4 billion claim against the company and that it would pay the Dettol-maker $50 million to end a legal battle related to a U.S. probe into opioid addiction.

The companies have also agreed to drop all liabilities against each other and Indivior will not seek damages relating to its own settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, the London-listed drugmaker said. Reckitt agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion in 2019 to resolve claims that Indivior, its former pharmaceuticals business, had carried out an illegal scheme in the United States to boost sales of the film version of its opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone.

The long-running U.S. investigations began much before Indivior was spun out from Reckitt in 2014. Indivior was indicted in early 2019 and was accused of deceiving doctors and healthcare benefit programs through various schemes into believing the treatment, itself a form of opioid, was safer and less susceptible to abuse than similar drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)