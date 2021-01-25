100 pc FASTag at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, expressway from Jan 26

At toll plazas on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the metropolis and the Mumbai-PuneExpressway, 100 per centFASTag system will be implementedfrom January 26, the Maharashtra State Road DevelopmentCorporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identificationtechnology, which provides users a smooth crossover at tollplazas without halting. The toll payment is made digitallythrough the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

In a press release, MSRDC said motorists will have topay double the amount of toll if their vehicles, withoutFASTag or a blacklisted tag, enter in the lane dedicated forFASTag-enabled vehicles.

According to the state-run transport body, all laneswill be facilitated with FASTag on these two high-speed roads.

''However, there will be some hybrid lanes at tollplazas on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai-PuneExpressway, where they can pay toll using cash, but they willhave to buy FASTag from stalls there,'' said Vijay Waghmare,joint director of MSRDC.

Earlier this month, the MSRDC hadlaunched a 5 percent cashback scheme on payment of toll through FASTag.

The scheme is applicable for cars, jeeps and SUVs, fora limited period.

