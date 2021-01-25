Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 pc FASTag at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, expressway from Jan 26

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:42 IST
100 pc FASTag at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, expressway from Jan 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At toll plazas on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the metropolis and the Mumbai-PuneExpressway, 100 per centFASTag system will be implementedfrom January 26, the Maharashtra State Road DevelopmentCorporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identificationtechnology, which provides users a smooth crossover at tollplazas without halting. The toll payment is made digitallythrough the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

In a press release, MSRDC said motorists will have topay double the amount of toll if their vehicles, withoutFASTag or a blacklisted tag, enter in the lane dedicated forFASTag-enabled vehicles.

According to the state-run transport body, all laneswill be facilitated with FASTag on these two high-speed roads.

''However, there will be some hybrid lanes at tollplazas on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai-PuneExpressway, where they can pay toll using cash, but they willhave to buy FASTag from stalls there,'' said Vijay Waghmare,joint director of MSRDC.

Earlier this month, the MSRDC hadlaunched a 5 percent cashback scheme on payment of toll through FASTag.

The scheme is applicable for cars, jeeps and SUVs, fora limited period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...

Britain to announce policy of enforced quarantine in hotels on Tuesday - ITV

Britain will announce on Tuesday enforced quarantine for arrivals in the UK, broadcaster ITV reported, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that new coronavirus variants were prompting a review of border policy.Hotel chains tell us they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021