Uttar Pradesh's Educational Triumph: Zero Dropouts Achieved with Tech

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a significant milestone on Sunday: the state has achieved zero school dropouts under the Basic Education Council, leveraging technological advancements and strategic infrastructural improvements, most notably the installation of toilets for female students.

During the unveiling of the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow, Adityanath cited technology's transformative potential in lifting society's most marginalized members. He stated that previous dropout rates were partly due to inadequate facilities, such as the lack of toilets for female students and the absence of sufficient educational infrastructure in villages.

Highlighting AI's role in the health sector, Adityanath noted that encephalitis has been eradicated in the state through data analysis and technological interventions. He further emphasized Uttar Pradesh's strides toward becoming a leader in AI, deep tech, and quantum computing, with critical initiatives like MedTech and the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Robotics in their recent state budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)