Left Menu

India's Struggle Against South Africa in Cricket Showdown

In a challenging cricket match, India was bowled out for 111 runs in 18.5 overs against South Africa, highlighting a strong performance by the South African bowlers. Marco Jansen was a standout with four wickets, while Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch also contributed significantly to India's downfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:47 IST
India's Struggle Against South Africa in Cricket Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping cricket match, India faced a formidable challenge against South Africa, being bowled out for a total of 111 runs in 18.5 overs.

Standout performances by South African bowlers included Marco Jansen, who claimed four crucial wickets, and Keshav Maharaj, securing three dismissals.

Contributing to India's struggle, Corbin Bosch added pressure with two wickets, cementing South Africa's dominance in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
2
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

 India
4
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026