India's Struggle Against South Africa in Cricket Showdown

In a gripping cricket match, India faced a formidable challenge against South Africa, being bowled out for a total of 111 runs in 18.5 overs.

Standout performances by South African bowlers included Marco Jansen, who claimed four crucial wickets, and Keshav Maharaj, securing three dismissals.

Contributing to India's struggle, Corbin Bosch added pressure with two wickets, cementing South Africa's dominance in the game.

