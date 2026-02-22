Odisha: Turning Point in Anti-Maoist Operations

Two Maoists were reportedly killed during a shootout with police in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. The skirmish occurred in the Karada forest area, under the jurisdiction of the Raikia police station, confirmed Sanjeeb Panda, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police overseeing Anti-Naxal Operations.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but this clash follows a significant breakthrough earlier this month when four active Maoist cadres, among them three women, surrendered to Southern Range Inspector General Niti Shekhar in Berhampur.

During a press briefing, IG Niti Shekhar announced the surrender of these cadres, who were involved in various violent acts across Chhattisgarh, and applauded the State Government's effective anti-Maoist strategy. Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania celebrated the defection of 15 Maoist leaders, highlighting the state's potential to be completely Naxal-free by March 2026.

