Reviving Chenab: Impact of Indus Waters Treaty Suspension on Himalayan Rivers
Following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, desilting operations have resumed in Himalayan rivers like the Chenab, aiming to boost hydropower efficiency. Significant efforts are being made at the Salal Power Station in Jammu and Kashmir to improve sediment management, increase reservoir capacity, and enhance operational efficiency.
In a historic development since the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, desilting operations have revived in Himalayan rivers, notably the Chenab. Dredging endeavors have resumed for the first time post-treaty suspension, and tenders are afloat to deplug 6 Under Sluice gates long obstructed under treaty stipulations.
The suspension's substantial impact on hydropower efficiency is most evident at Salal Power Station, Reasi. Executive Director Anish Gauraha told ANI that the station is actively implementing a sediment management strategy to boost operational efficiency, despite uncertainties in power output increments, notable reductions in wear and tear are anticipated.
Desilting plans, including aggressive dredging and potential sediment reduction through flushing, broaden under the treaty's suspension. Originally hindered by the Indus Waters Treaty provisions, significant silt removal efforts are now underway at Salal, enhancing reservoir capacity from 9.91 to 14 MCM between May 2025 and January 2026, as per officials.
