Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar
Russia has lifted a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar that was imposed last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian government said on Monday. It said the citizens of these countries would be able to travel to Russia by plane.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:48 IST
Russia has lifted a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar that was imposed last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian government said on Monday. It said the citizens of these countries would be able to travel to Russia by plane. Russians would also be allowed to fly to these countries.
Russia had initially introduced the travel restrictions on March 16, 2020 to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The country registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time since Nov. 11, its coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Fourth India test locked in for Brisbane - Cricket Australia
Cricket-Pant fireworks offer India glimmer of hope in Sydney
Aggressive Pant, cautious Pujara take India to 206/3 at lunch but Australia still hold edge
Pujara becomes 11th Indian to cross 6000-run mark in Test cricket
Pujara becomes 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket