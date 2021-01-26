Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Bolsonaro says that Brazil is a model of conservation, having preserved the majority of its original forest cover unlike Europe and the United States, and he has criticized government agencies for overzealously applying environmental laws. The government's budget proposal for the Environment Ministry, the agencies under its administration and other environment-linked expenditures programs is 2.9 billion reais ($530.50 million), according to an analysis of public records by Contas Abertas.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:06 IST
Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil's government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the country's Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abertas.

Deforestation in Brazil's portion of the world's largest rainforest hit a 12-year high in 2020, according to government data. Since assuming office in 2019, Bolsonaro has drained environmental agencies of funding and appointed officials who promote softer tactics against illegal logging and other crimes. The election of U.S. President Joe Biden could turn up pressure on Brazil over its environmental record. Biden said during his campaign that the world should offer Brazil money to preserve the Amazon and threatened unspecified economic consequences if it fails to do so.

"There is a lot of pressure on Brazil because of its treatment of the environment," said Gil Castello Branco, executive director of Contas Abertas, a Brazilian non-profit which monitors government expenditures. "It doesn't make any sense to make a budget proposal that reduces the amount for environment."

Bolsonaro's press office directed questions on the budget to the economy and environment ministries. The Environment Ministry declined to comment, while the Economy Ministry did not respond to questions about the Contas Abertas figures. Bolsonaro says that Brazil is a model of conservation, having preserved the majority of its original forest cover unlike Europe and the United States, and he has criticized government agencies for overzealously applying environmental laws.

The government's budget proposal for the Environment Ministry, the agencies under its administration and other environment-linked expenditures programs is 2.9 billion reais ($530.50 million), according to an analysis of public records by Contas Abertas. That represents a 5.4% drop from the government's budget proposal for environment last year, down to the lowest level in the Contas Abertas analysis going back to 2008.

The cuts are part of the budget plan sent by the Bolsonaro administration to Congress for consideration and are still subject to revision by lawmakers. ($1 = 5.4665 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. approves all deals involving Yemen's Houthis for one month

The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemens Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021