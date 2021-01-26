Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays

The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said. The letter adds to tension between the European Union and the U.S. drug-maker, which announced last week a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the bloc.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:08 IST
Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays
Representative image

The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said.

The letter adds to tension between the European Union and the U.S. drug-maker, which announced last week a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the bloc. "The State Attorney General's Office has sent Pfizer a formal notice to comply with its contractual obligations relating to its failure to deliver vaccine doses," the special commissioner office said in a statement.

Pfizer was not immediately available for comment. Pfizer has said it will make up for the slowdown in deliveries with manufacturing changes that will boost output. The government statement added the special commissioner will also assess in the coming hours what further action to take at national and European levels.

If Pfizer does not meet its contractual obligations, the drug group could be accused of breaching the contract it has signed with the European Union on member states' behalf, an Italian source familiar with the matter said. The company will be given a few days to respond, at most one week, the person added.

Maker of the rival AstraZeneca vaccine also said initial supplies to the continent would fall short because of a production glitch. On Saturday Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the delays in vaccine supplies amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations, adding that Italy would use all available legal tools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. approves all deals involving Yemen's Houthis for one month

The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemens Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021