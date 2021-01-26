Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norway's Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it plans to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns ($11.7 million) for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.

U.S.-based Grindr, which describes itself as the world's largest social networking app for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment. ($1 = 8.5760 Norwegian crowns)

