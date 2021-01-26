Chinese air passengers can request refunds for Jan 28 to Mar 8 flights

Chinese airline passengers who bought tickets for flights between Jan. 28 and March 8 can request a full refund, the Civil Aviation Administration said on Tuesday, as rising COVID-19 cases curtail travel during the upcoming holiday season.

China's government has discouraged travel during the peak Lunar New Year season to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People leaving from larger metropolitan areas are also reluctant to travel for fear of nervous reactions from the residents of outlying cities and towns.

Increased testing requirements are also a factor for skipping the traditional trips back to home towns during the holiday period, which will occur starting on Feb. 12 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)