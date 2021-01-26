Inox Leisure commences operations at new multiplex in Maharashtra

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure on Tuesday said it has commenced commercial operations at a new multiplex at Thane, in Maharashtra, taking its total count to 151.

The company has commenced commercial operations of cinema... in Thane (West) with effect from January 26, 2021, Inox Leisure Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The said cinema has 4 screens and 240 seats.

Inox is now present in 69 cities with 151 multiplexes, 641 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,46,320 seats across India, the company added.

Earlier this month, Inox Leisure opened two new multiplexes in Gurugram with four screens each, and one at Salem (Tamil Nadu) with 3 screens.

Currently, multiplexes and cinema halls are operating under half of their sitting capacity in accordance with the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the government following COVID-19.

Multiplexes and cinema halls were closed for almost seven months and opened in October last year. They are currently operating within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)