Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-S.African rand weakens on stimulus nerves; IMF forecast lifts lira

The rand weakened about 0.6%, extending losses to a fourth straight session as tepid risk appetite was exacerbated by concerns over South Africa's fiscal health and on new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the country. Turkey's lira fared better than most of its peers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), trading 0.2% higher to the dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects the country's economy to grow by 6% in 2021, higher than a previous projection.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:43 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-S.African rand weakens on stimulus nerves; IMF forecast lifts lira

South Africa's rand weakened the most across emerging market currencies on Tuesday as investors stayed on sidelines on uncertainty over a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, while the Turkish lira was supported by positive IMF economic forecast. The rand weakened about 0.6%, extending losses to a fourth straight session as tepid risk appetite was exacerbated by concerns over South Africa's fiscal health and on new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the country.

Turkey's lira fared better than most of its peers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), trading 0.2% higher to the dollar after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it expects the country's economy to grow by 6% in 2021, higher than a previous projection. Near-term sentiment in emerging markets was dented by uncertainty over a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package, while surging COVID-19 cases across the globe drove currency traders into the dollar.

"Vaccination programmes are making much slower progress in a number of countries than had previously been planned. Moreover, it is uncertain to what extent vaccinations are also effective against new mutations of the virus," Antje Praefcke, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note. "The market's initial reaction seemed to return to the old pattern in view of this new wave of uncertainties: risk-off and into USD despite falling U.S. yields."

Most emerging market currencies are now trading in a flat-to-negative range so far this year, as developments in the pandemic offset initial optimism over steady economic recovery in 2021. Latin American units are by far the worst performers this year, while Asian currencies have held their ground.

Emerging market stocks also retreated from recent gains, with the MSCI's index of stocks tumbling 1.7% from a record high. South African stocks fell 1% from a record high, while Turkish stocks fell 0.9%.

Russia's rouble fell 0.3%, extending losses to a fourth straight session as concerns over new western sanctions weighed on local risk assets. Russian stocks also retreated. Central European currencies weakened against the euro, while stocks also retreated.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Had refused proposal to cut salaries of govt employees: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said despite the state economy being hit by the COVID-19 crisis, he had refused a proposal to cut salaries of government employees amid the pandemic.Addressing a Republic Day fu...

Kremlin accuses pro-Navalny protesters of violence, rules out dialogue

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there could be no dialogue with people who protest violently and illegally after tens of thousands took to the streets over the weekend to demand the release of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.Kremlin...

Mushtaq Ali: Impressive Punjab knocks out defending champion Karnataka

Punjab knocked defending champions Karnataka out from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as their bowlers set up a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first quarter-final, here on Tuesday.Punjab first dismissed Karnataka for meagre 87 and then over...

Tourism minister Prahlad Patel condemns action of farmers at Red Fort

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Patel on Tuesday condemned the actions of a section of farmers who entered the Red Fort as part of their tractor rally and said it violated the symbol of dignity of Indias democracy.Deviating f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021